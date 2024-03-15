Karnataka: Gurukul brought under music varsity

Hubballi: Dr Gangubai Hangal Gurukul Trust at Unkal in the city, which is in a pathetic state due to funds crunch, has been brought under the administration of Mysuru-based Karnataka State Dr Gangubai Hangal Music And Performing Arts University.
The Gurukul not only needs Rs 2.13 crore for annual maintenance, but also needs to tend to 31 students adding to its financial burden. Hence, the government has issued an order to the deputy commissioner
to transfer all activities and assets of the Gurukul to the university.
Continuing a separate Hindustani music centre under the Trust is considered unnecessary by the government, as the university is already in existence to promote all forms of music and fine arts.
