Hamsalekha chants peace mantra, calls for nuke-free world

Renowned music director Hamsalekha said on Sunday that the Wadiyar kings used to perform Ayudha Puja during Dasara, but it was not for war.
“It was for the welfare of the people and development of the state. Similarly, our mantra should be peace and prosperity and we should strive for a society clear of nuclear weapons,” he said.
He was speaking after inaugurating the Dasara celebrations by offering flowers to the idol of Chamundeshwari placed in a silver chariot atop the Chamundi Hill here. The Mysuru Dasara has a heritage of 413 years.
He also lit a lamp, along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar to mark the inauguration.
“Just seven nuclear weapons are enough to destroy the whole earth. But nations have accumulated over 1,000 such weapons. We should spare our children, our future generations so that they live a full life. They should be able to enjoy their old age. Why have we become so irrational?” Hamsalekha said. He gave an example of how even animals know the limit, but not us.
“Dasara howdah elephant Abhimanyu was once loading logs of timber on to a truck. He refused to load the last two logs. When officials insisted that the elephant load them also, the mahout advised to go by the elephant’s instinct. The officials did not listen. So, the mahout made Abhimanyu continue. As the jumbo loaded one of the remaining two, logs started rolling down from the already-full truck,” Hamsalakha narrated.