Hanuma Dhwaja flag removal issue intensifies in Karnataka's Mandya; villagers start padayatra from Keragodu

Mandya: The saffron-flag issue at Keragodu, Mandya taluk, is getting intensified every minute, with hundreds of villagers, staging protests, raising slogans 'Jai Shri Ram' from Keragodu village to the DC's office in Mandya, on Monday.
The members of Hindu outfits, BJP and JD(S) leaders are extending support to the protest and accompanying them.
JD(S) state President H D Kumaraswamy is expected to visit Keragodu village. He will be interacting with the Keragodu villagers and also take part in the protest, according to sources.
The removal of a saffron flag (Hanuma Dhwaja) from a 108-ft tall flag post, created tension in Keragodu village, on Sunday. The flag was hoisted on January 19. The Dalit Sangharsha Samiti opposed this and lodged a complaint with the authorities, who removed the saffron flag amidst huge protests and commotion. Police security was beefed up and BJP leaders were detained as they tried to gather on the premises.
A large number of people have been gathering at the village; BJP leaders, C T Ravi, Preetham Gowda and others also took part in the padayatra, along with a large number of women. Holding saffron flags, the protesters raised slogans against the district administration and the Congress government. The protest will continue till the flag is rehoisted, they said.
The protest march from Keragodu completed 6-km at around 11:30 am, where they had a brief halt at a village where breakfast was arranged for them. The villagers on the route offered them water and buttermilk and also joined the protest march.