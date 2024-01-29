Hanuma Dhwaja flag removal issue intensifies in Karnataka's Mandya; villagers start padayatra from Keragodu

Mandya: The saffron-flag issue at Keragodu, Mandya taluk, is getting intensified every minute, with hundreds of villagers, staging protests, raising slogans 'Jai Shri Ram' from Keragodu village to the DC's office in Mandya, on Monday.

The members of Hindu outfits, BJP and JD(S) leaders are extending support to the protest and accompanying them.

JD(S) state President H D Kumaraswamy is expected to visit Keragodu village. He will be interacting with the Keragodu villagers and also take part in the protest, according to sources.