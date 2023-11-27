'Harassment by Cong govt': BJP control rooms to provide legal aid

The state BJP will set up control rooms in all district centres for extending legal support to the party’s IT cell workers.
These control rooms will operate round the clock to provide legal assistance and guidance to the workers “facing harassment from the state police.”
In a statement, state BJP president B Y Vijayendra urged the party workers to continue sharing messages criticising the ruling party’s policies and broken promises on social media platforms.
He assured that the party would provide necessary resources to ensure that workers receive appropriate legal support.
Vijayendra maintained that citizens have the right to express their opinions freely and that the BJP would not discourage its workers from exercising this fundamental right.
He affirmed that the party would stand by its workers and encourage them to continue exposing the government’s shortcomings.
The BJP state president’s announcement comes amid the growing concerns among the saffron party's IT cell workers about the alleged intimidation tactics employed by the Congress.