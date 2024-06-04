Hard work, consistency in studies helped me to excel: NEET topper

Mangaluru: Arjun Kishore who has secured All India first rank in National Eligibility Cum Entrance Examination (NEET-UG) said that hard work and consistency in studies helped me to achieve success.

Elated over the results, he said “I did not expect a topper in the country. However, I had expected a decent ranking in NEET. It was always my dream to become a doctor and I worked hard towards achieving it,” he told DH.

A student of Expert PU College in Mangaluru, Arjun Kishore hails from Mysuru. “I was attentively following the schedule of my college. Teachers were supportive and helped me solve all my doubts. I had scored 99.8 per cent in PCMB in II PU exams.”