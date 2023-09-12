Home
Hariprasad hits back at Congress MLA

Some people in the party have claimed that they would lodge a complaint with the party in-charge against me. They are making statements about complaints against me to divert attention from their own scandals,” Hariprasad told.
Last Updated 11 September 2023, 22:20 IST

Those who are threatening to approach the high command with a complaint against him, should first protect themselves from the allegations of corruption, Congress veteran and MLC B K Hariprasad said, taking an indirect swipe at party MLA from Malur K Y Nanjegowda.

“Some people in the party have claimed that they would lodge a complaint with the party in-charge against me. Let them approach everyone with the complaint...They are making statements about complaints against me to divert attention from their own scandals,” Hariprasad told reporters on the sidelines of a private function in Kukanur on Monday.

The MLA had accused Hariprasad of indulging in anti-party activities. He had enjoyed plum positions in the party and now he is targeting the chief minister for not making him a minister,Nanjegowda had said. On MLC H Vishwanath expressing displeasure at his comments Hariprasad said, “Is he in the Congress party?” 

