Hassan accident: Krishna Byre Gowda to discuss with CM Siddaramaiah on hike in ex gratia

<p>Hassan: District in-charge minister Krishna Byre Gowda has said that he would discuss with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on increasing ex gratia to the families of the 10 people who died in the Hassan mishap on Friday night, as requested by their relatives.</p>.<p>"Their pain cannot be compensated. We are part of their grief, as a responsible government. We have taken all necessary measures," he said. </p>.Ganesha immersion turns tragic in Hassan.<p>He held a meeting with officials in Hassan on Friday and visited the injured at hospitals and residences of the deceased.</p>.<p>The minister said that the officials will assess the safety norms on the NH where the mishap occurred. "There is a demand for road widening. Along with Hassan MLA Swaroop Prakash, I will write to NHAI to take necessary steps. We will also seek ex gratia for the families of the deceased from the NHAI," he said. </p>.<p>In a post on social media platform X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the mishap and announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.</p>