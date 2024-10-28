Hassan city municipal council upgraded to city corporation, announces Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

<p>Hassan: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that a decision has been taken to upgrade Hassan City Municipal Council to City Corporation, in the cabinet meeting held on Monday. This will improve infrastructure in the city, he said.</p><p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took part in the Hasanamba Jatra Mahotsava and offered prayers to the presiding deity, on Monday.</p><p>Speaking to reporters after having darshan in Hassan, he said, "Before visiting Hassan, the cabinet has approved the proposal to upgrade Hassan CMC to Corporation. From now, the city will have a Mayor in place of CMC president".</p><p>On development of Hassan district, the CM said that there is a proposal for establishing a park near Hemavathi dam, on the lines of Brindavan Gardens in KRS. We will take all efforts in this regard. Besides, efforts will be taken to complete the Hasan airport at the earliest, he said. To a query, he said, if there are any proposals for development, it would be considered. </p>.After Mysuru, people enjoy Ambaari bus ride in Hassan.<p><strong>'Welfare of the people'</strong></p><p>"While the poor are at peace and happy, the BJP and JD(S) are not. We work for the welfare of the people, but it is being opposed by the anti-poor", he said.</p><p>Siddaramaiah said that he will not speak politics as he had come for Hasanamba darshan. "We have strived for providing financial and social security to the poor of all castes, communities and religions. We have implemented five guarantees for it. The opposition had criticised that it is not possible to implement it. However, we have successfully implemented it for strengthening the poor", he said.</p><p>"I have prayed for the prosperity of all the seven crore people of the State. We as a society should shed hatred and spread love. I have prayed that the vested interests spreading hatred be punished", Siddaramaiah said.</p><p>We celebrated Dasara with grandeur and Hasanamba festival too with the same fervour.</p><p>Siddaramaiah also pointed out that it was his second Hasanamba darshan, and he had darshan during his previous tenure as the CM. I have prayed for good rains and yield for the next year too. All the dams have filled and have more than 90% capacity of water. The farming community is happy, he said.</p><p>The CM also lauded the officers, including the DC for the arrangements and successful conduct of Hasanamba festival. He later viewed the city illumination on the double decker bus and later left for Bengaluru.</p>