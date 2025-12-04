Menu
Hassan MP Shreyas Patel seeks early start of highway works for Beluru–Hassan National Highway-373 project

The work was approved in 2022–23 fiscal and tender also awarded. However, due to the non-approval of the Revised Cost Estimate (RCE), the project remains pending, Patel said in a memorandum.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 18:04 IST
Published 04 December 2025, 18:04 IST
