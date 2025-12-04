<p>The curtain has fallen on a magnificent chapter of Tamil cinema with the passing of legendary producer AVM Saravanan. The respected pillar of Tamil cinema passed away early this morning due to age-related ailments, a day after his 86th birthday. </p><p>With his passing, AVM Saravanan leaves behind an unparalleled legacy as the force behind numerous iconic films produced under the prestigious AVM banner. His contributions shaped generations of cinema and earned him immense admiration across the industry. </p><p>Dream Warrior Pictures co-founder SR Prabhu, remembering the late icon, spoke highly of Saravanan's indelible contribution to the industry and his family's studio, AVM.</p><p>Talking exclusively to DH, Prabhu said, “AVM Saravanan is the man behind taking the legacy of AVM to the next generation. AVM has been one of the pioneers of Tamil cinema. The rolling globe of AVM used to be the reference for Chennai in films. It is indeed a great loss, and he will be remembered for the great films, talents, and facilities that AVM brought to the industry.”</p>.AVM Saravanan Funeral: CM Stalin, Rajinikanth, Suriya & others pay tribute.<p>Prabhu, known for producing numerous blockbusters in Kollywood, remembered the Kollywood titan who successfully reshaped the AVM banner, ensuring its continued prominence even amidst internal disputes.</p><p>Reports suggest that his health turned fluid due to internal family fallouts. These disputes involved splitting assets and rebranding AVM Productions as AVM Studios to mitigate further losses.</p>.AVM Saravanan Funeral: CM Stalin, Rajinikanth, Suriya & others pay tribute.<p>The son of cinema pioneer AV Meiyappan Chettiar (who founded his studio in 1934), AVM Saravanan diligently served the family legacy. He formally began his work at his father's studio as a teenager on April 9, 1958. The self-effacing servant of cinema has reshaped and made the AVM a brand that continues to stand strong even after 75 years and 175 movies.</p>