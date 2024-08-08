'Have energy to handle false cases against me', says a defiant Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that he has the energy to answer to and handle false cases made against him. "They won't stand against law," he said.
The Congress veteran was replying to a question by mediapersons on another case filed against him by an RTI activist in a special court to deal with Elected Representatives in Bengaluru, at the Mysuru airport.
He also said that local leaders and party workers of Mysuru, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar and Mandya led by Ministers H C Mahadevappa and K Venkatesh are making preparations for the mega Janandolana convention at Maharaja's college grounds in Mysuru on Friday.
Reacting to the Waqf bill amendment, Siddaramaiah said, "Wakf Board Amendment Bill is anti constitutional. We believe in the Indian Constitution. Attempts by NDA to amend it indicates that NDA and BJP are angry with minorities. BJP is known as Communal Party. They are not secular and not in favour of social justice. They brought in anti cow slaughter and anti conversion laws. We cannot interfere in their personal laws. As per constitution all have equal rights. We Congress party and INDIA completely oppose it," Siddaramaiah said.
Published 08 August 2024, 12:56 IST