<p>Davangere: Murugha Mutt Seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, who was acquitted in the first POCSO case, arrived at the Shivayogi Temple at Jayadeva Circle from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chitradurga">Chitradurga</a>. in the city on Wednesday.</p><p>Later, he paid floral tributes to the statues of Athani Shivayogi Swamiji and Jayadeva Swamiji in the premises of the Shivayogi Temple.</p>.Karnataka | Chitradurga seer acquitted in first POCSO case.<p>Speaking to reporters, he said, "I have to maintain silence for a few more days. There is little time to speak. I will officially call a press conference and share information." He responded to all the questions of the reporters with "no comments."</p><p>Before Sharana arrived, the devotees in the premises of the mutt chanted slogans in favour of the seer. After Sharana arrived, the leaders present at the place stopped them from chanting slogans. The devotees celebrated by sharing sweets among themselves.</p>.<p><strong>'Will avail legal opinion on seer's acquittal'</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has said that the government will avail legal opinion and arrive at a decision whether to appeal or not in the POCSO Act case in which Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru was acquitted by the Chitradurga court.</p><p>Parameshwara said, "We are yet to get the court order copies. We shall avail legal opinion and if it is in favour to appeal against the verdict, we shall do so. As of now we cannot comment as we do not have order copy nor legal opinion has been availed."</p>