NHRC notice to Railways over trains 'only serving halal meat'

The NHRC said as the practice of selling only halal meat "badly affects" the livelihood of Hindu Scheduled Caste communities and other non-Muslim communities.
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 12:55 IST
Published 26 November 2025, 12:55 IST
