Karnataka High Court asks Jungle Lodges and Resorts to explain safari vehicle allocation 

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has ordered Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR), a state-run entity, to disclose details on how jungle safari vehicles are allocated to guests staying at both JLR properties and private resorts in three wildlife sanctuaries.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice KV Aravind issued the order while hearing a petition filed by the Karnataka Eco Tourism Resorts Association, representing private resorts operating in the Nagarahole, Bandipur and Kabini sanctuaries.
The bench also instructed JLR to provide policy or guidelines, if any, regarding the allocation of safari vehicles in the national parks. "Such an affidavit shall be filed within the next hearing date," the bench stated, adjourning the hearing until July 1.
The association's counsel claimed discrimination in allotment of vehicles in these sanctuaries, noting that a decision to allocate 50% of safari vehicles to private resorts was made in a meeting.
The petitioners said JLR is providing the vehicles and, although private resorts can book seats via the website, they are uncertain if they would receive a jeep or a Canter.
"Although 50% of the allocation was supposed to favour private resorts, it was done in a discriminatory manner. There are two types of vehicles: Canters and jeeps. Canters offer a far inferior experience compared to jeeps, with lower visibility,” the advocate argued.
The petitioners stated that private resorts serve 71% of the guests in Nagarahole and 83% in the Bandipur national parks, yet they are offered fewer seats than their capacity warrants. JLR, which controls the allocation, secures the majority of seats.
The counsel for JLR stated that the policy does not specify if vans or jeeps must be allocated, insisting that it is following the mandate of 50% allocation.
