HC grants bail to Murugha Mutt seer in Pocso case

It was also claimed that the complaint was filed on August 26, 2022, more than a month after the two victims were taken out by a couple - S K Basavarajan, former administrator of the Murugha mutt, and his wife Sowbgagya - on July 25, 2022 from a police station in Bengaluru city. The advocate for the seer argued that this demonstrates that the complaint was at the behest of the couple.