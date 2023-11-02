High Court quashes land acquisition by invoking urgency in Hampi

“Therefore, the action of respondent No.1-State in acquiring petition lands by dispensing with enquiry under Section 5A of the Act is tainted with malafides. The proposed acquisition of petition land is illegal. The order of acquisition by invoking urgency power under Section 17(4) of the Act and thereby, dispensing enquiry under Section 5A of the Act is found to be totally improper and therefore, the entire acquisition proceedings vitiate and are liable to be quashed by this court,” Justice Magadum said.