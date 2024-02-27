Karnataka HC rejects serial rapist and serial killer Umesh Reddy's parole plea

“The petitioner has two brothers who would take care of the mother or even the repair of the house, which is said to be in a dilapidated condition. Both the reasons projected by the petitioner suffer from want of tenability. It is not that in every case, one should be granted parole for asking. Both sides of the coin will have to be considered, one, the necessity for grant of parole ingrained in the reformation theory of sentencing, the other, competing public interest. Particularly in cases where the convicts are undergoing life imprisonment, the other side of the coin cannot be ignored,” the court said.