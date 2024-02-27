HC's e-ILR portal provides free access to Karnataka series

Bengaluru, DHNS: The high court has requested the advocates, litigants and public in general to make use of the e-ILR portal at URL https://hck.gov.in.ilr. E-ILR provides free access to the Karnataka series of ILR (Indian Law Reports) and Karnataka Teerpugala Varadi in Kannada language.
The portal is designed for judges, judicial officers, advocates, litigants, government officials, law students and the public in general.
"It features user-friendly search parameters. This initiative aligns with Phase III of the e-courts project as a part of knowledge management by creation of an online learning platform as a learning management system which will consist of a comprehensive and updated repository of reported and reportable case laws of the High Court of Karnataka," a release said.
The e-ILR portal also contains 2000+ e-SCR reported judgements of the apex court in translated form (Kannada). This is uploaded parallel to the English version of the judgement. Similarly, the translated judgments of the High Court of Karnataka are also made available in Kannada language.
