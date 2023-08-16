H D Kumaraswamy targets Karnataka govt over corruption

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has compared the alleged corruption by the Congress government to pan-India Kannada movies.
Speaking at the I-Day flag-hoisting programme at the JD(S) office here, he said, “The scams by Congress government are like pan-India Kannada movies and are releasing in episodes. Like films, there should be a climax even for corruption by Congress and that day is not very far.”
Reacting to Siddaramaiah’s remark ‘Pen Drive Kumaraswamy’ he challenged, “Does he have the courage to act if my pen drive provides proof?” On the contractors’ association’s U-turn over percentage charges, he said, “The association members met me before I left for foreign tour. They shared a lot of issues . We need to know why they changed their stand.”