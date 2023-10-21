JOIN US
Home

Head constable goes missing in Karnataka's Udupi


Last Updated 21 October 2023, 12:07 IST

Mangaluru: A complaint has been lodged at the Padubidri police station in Udupi district that a head constable attached to the Karkala police station has gone missing since Thursday.

The missing constable is Shrutin Shetty (35) from Kaup. His wife has filed the complaint stating that he could not be contacted since 7.30 pm on Thursday, police said on Saturday.

The complainant said her husband had told her over the phone that he was in Nandikur and would return home. However, his phone was switched off later. She filed the complaint after waiting for him the entire night.

A police constable of the 2008 batch, Shetty was promoted as head constable of Karkala town police station in Udupi district just two months ago, sources said.

(Published 21 October 2023, 12:07 IST)
India News

