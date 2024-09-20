Health dept of steps up measures against cholera in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru: After one cholera case was reported in Nellikaru PHC limits in Moodbidri, the department of health and family welfare has urged people not to consume uncooked food and drink only boiled water.

Speaking to mediapersons, DHO Dr Thimmaiah said that the cholera-infected person had recovered. Cholera has been reported in Uttara Kannada, Udupi districts as well. The infected patient had consumed food at a hotel in Hosmar in Karkala, where a few villagers from Edu too had consumed food, were also infected with cholera.

“All PHCs in Dakshina Kannada district have been issued with a circular to report any cases with symptoms of cholera. The health department has already convened a meeting of the hotel association office -bearers and cautioned them not to supply stale food to its customers. Boiled water should be supplied at the hotels and restaurants for the customers. People should be cautious of cholera and maintain cleanliness in the surrounding areas. Hands should be washed with soap before eating food and preparing food," he said.

The DHO said vessels including glasses, plates in hotels should be cleaned using hot water. Public should avoid eating fruits and food from the roadside vendors. Cholera infection can cause diarrhoea and dehydration. The disease is spread by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae. Vegetables, fruits should be cleaned thoroughly before use at home, he added.