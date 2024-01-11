Heggunda hill’s rock-cut Durga

A search for Heggunda in the available archives led me to Epigraphia Carnatica Volume 9 and the Mysore Archaeological Survey (MAS), apart from other documents. EC9 gives details of two inscriptions dated 1115 AD and 1152 AD, the first one on a rock at the entrance to the Mallikarjuna cave temple on the hill and the second one inside the same temple. Both mention the grant of certain lands as ‘Deva daana’ to Mallikarjuna. As per MAS, the 1115 AD inscription mentions the village name as ‘Perkunda’, which corresponds to ‘Pergunda’ in Kannada, the old form of the modern Heggunda. An inscription dated 1366 AD, that I had seen on Shivagange hill, talks of ‘Heggunda’s Baira Dasa’s son, Maara Daasa’. This indicates that, by that time, ‘Pergunda’ had already become ‘Heggunda’.