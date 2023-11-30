Heirs of ageing priests can take over temple jobs: Muzrai department

Bengaluru: Heirs of priests working in 'C' Grade temples under the Muzrai department, can take over the job if the priests are unable to carry forward their jobs owing to either old age or other medical conditions, the Muzrai department has said.
In a government order, the department stated that the heirs can take over by providing relevant medical documents. They must also fulfil the basic criteria for the job under the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, 1997.
Until now, provision was given for heirs to take over only in case of demise of the priests. This is now being relaxed to even allow cases or old age and health ailments, the department said in its order.