Here's how Karnataka cops cracked a 13-year-old murder case, all thanks to a cricket tourney

The Karnataka police solved a 13-year-old murder case of Vishwanath Rai, a financer from Puttur, Dakshina Kannada district.

As per a recent report by The Indian Express, on June 9, 2001, Rai's wife filed a complaint with the police about her husband, who was missing from two days. According to her statement, the last time she spoke to Rai was on June 7, when he was with Vishwanath Shetty, his manager in their firm.

She mentioned that the last call made to her husband, Shetty had picked up the phone and when she urged him to hand over the call to Rai, he cut the call.

The police then found a body in Honnavar, which could be identified by the tag on his shirt, that read 'Sindhu Puttur 21376'. Later, it was confirmed by Mallika that it was her husband.

The police had found Shetty's car, but he was nowhere to be found.