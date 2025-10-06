Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

High Court urges Karnataka to frame scheme for regulating sale of sites in unsanctioned layouts

The municipality, in its response, submitted that the circulars prohibit issuing e-Khata for plots without layout plan approval from the competent authority.
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 15:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2025, 15:17 IST
Karnataka NewsHigh Court of Karnatakae khata

Follow us on :

Follow Us