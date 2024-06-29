Karnataka Higher Education dept launches paid internship degree programmes for 800 students

Bengaluru: Government degree colleges in the state are introducing Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programmes (AEDP) this year, featuring a one-year paid internship for final-year students.
The Higher Education Department has launched these courses to enhance student employability post graduation.
This academic year, around 45 colleges have initiated the programmes, enrolling approximately 800 students. The goal is to expand the programme to 60 colleges and admit over 3,500 students this year.
Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar said the objective is to roll out these programmes in at least 240 colleges over the next three years, targeting over 14,000 enrolments.
“We are collaborating with the Centre for Research in Schemes and Policies (CRISP) to provide skill training that enhances job opportunities for students,” the minister said.
According to Sudhakar, students will receive a stipend ranging from Rs 11,000 to Rs 20,000 per month during their internship period.
“Though it is a general degree programme, we refer to it as AEDP. CRISP, an organisation established by a group of retired bureaucrats, has successfully implemented this programme in several neighbouring states,” Sudhakar added. This initiative falls under the national strategy for skill-integrated higher education.
Specialisations offered include BBA Retail, BBA Logistics, BSc Tourism & Hospitality, BSc Media and Entertainment, healthcare, and more.
