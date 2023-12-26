Highway projects: Hurdles to be cleared in 3 months

The Public Works Department has assured the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways that all the hurdles in the highway works in the state will be cleared within the next three months, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi has said.
Addressing a press meet here on Monday, Satish said that highway works totaling to Rs 10,000 cr have been pending in the state due to various issues. “The Centre wants us to overcome the hurdles and commence the work at the earliest to avoid cost escalation. Some of the projects have been pending for over 12 years,” he said. The minister was addressing a press meet here on Monday.
Satish said that he discussed the issue with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in Goa on Sunday. “Gadkari cautioned that the state government should consider these projects seriously as otherwise they would have to be suspended. I will discuss the issue with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the earliest,” Satish added.