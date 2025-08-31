<p>Bengaluru: The BJP on Saturday attacked the Siddaramaiah administration for hiking registration fee, which it said would hit home buyers and the real estate sector. </p>.<p>“After hiking prices of water, milk, power, petrol, diesel, bus fare, metro fare, property tax, stamp duty and every essential service, now they have targeted home buyers and the real estate sector by doubling registration fees,” Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said after registration fee was hiked from 1% to 2%.</p>.<p>The Congress government’s “so-called Karnataka Model” would mean “looting Kannadigas at every step”, Ashoka said. “This is the real Guarantee of Congress – looting Kannadigas Guarantee! This is the real Karnataka Model – tax, squeeze, exploit!” Ashoka said. </p>.Karnataka BJP aims to turn the tables on Congress, lashes out over 'vote theft' amid Siddaramaiah's remark on 1991 polls.<p class="bodytext">BJP state president BY Vijayendra said the Congress government was suffering bankruptcy due to its inability to improve the state’s finances. Vijayendra pointed out that stamp duty rates were “excessively” hiked earlier. “Now, quite literally the government is indulging in registration loot. Karnataka hasn’t seen such an anti-people government,” he said. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Vijayendra said that the government is hiking various levies “after failing to keep false promises”, adding that the registration fee hike must be withdrawn.</p>