Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Hikes are the real Congress guarantees, says BJP

The Congress government’s 'so-called Karnataka Model' would mean 'looting Kannadigas at every step', Ashoka said.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 02:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 August 2025, 02:29 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressKarnatakaIndian PoliticsR Ashoka

Follow us on :

Follow Us