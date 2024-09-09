Hopeful of Siddaramaiah proposing my name for CM post: Basavaraj Rayareddy

Koppal: The list of claimants for the chief minister’s post, currently held by Siddaramaiah, is growing every day in Karnataka. Yelburga MLA and Siddaramaiah's financial adviser Basavaraj Rayareddy is the latest to join the list.
Speaking to media persons here on Monday, he said why can’t he become chief minister if luck favours him. “If the party puts a condition that a Lingayat leader from the Kalyana-Karnataka region should become a chief minister, then he is the first among aspiring candidates,” he said.
“There are several aspirants to chief minister’s post in the state. There is no harm in aspiring to become chief minister. However, currently, the post is not vacant. In case a situation arises when someone else is to be selected for the top post, then I am also an aspirant for that post,” he said.
Rayareddy further claimed that the blessing of Siddaramaiah is very essential for any new candidate to become CM. “Only the candidate proposed by Siddaramaiah will become the CM of Karnataka. If such a situation arises I am hopeful that Siddaramaiah will propose my name,” he said.
He also expressed his hope that All Indian Congress Committee President Mallikarjun Kharge would become the prime minister of India.
Reacting to the claims by M B Patil and Shivananada Patil, who are claiming to be the senior most Lingayata leaders in the party, Rayareddy said if caste is the criteria to select a chief minister then he and B R Patil are the senior most Lingayata leaders in Congress. “I am the only Lingyat leader to have won the Assembly elections highest times,” he said.
Rayareddy said Siddaramaiah should continue as chief minister. Only under his rule Karnataka can develop. In case the high court allows the prosecution of the chief minister then Siddarmaiah should not tender his resignation. “Who has said that he will step down as chief minister?” he asked.
Published 09 September 2024, 16:10 IST