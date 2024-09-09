Hopeful of Siddaramaiah proposing my name for CM post: Basavaraj Rayareddy

Koppal: The list of claimants for the chief minister’s post, currently held by Siddaramaiah, is growing every day in Karnataka. Yelburga MLA and Siddaramaiah's financial adviser Basavaraj Rayareddy is the latest to join the list.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, he said why can’t he become chief minister if luck favours him. “If the party puts a condition that a Lingayat leader from the Kalyana-Karnataka region should become a chief minister, then he is the first among aspiring candidates,” he said.

“There are several aspirants to chief minister’s post in the state. There is no harm in aspiring to become chief minister. However, currently, the post is not vacant. In case a situation arises when someone else is to be selected for the top post, then I am also an aspirant for that post,” he said.