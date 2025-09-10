Menu
Basavaraj Horatti writes to U T Khader over 'coordination issues' in planning events

In a letter dated September 8, Horatti expressed deep disappointment at ‘being repeatedly sidelined by the Speaker’ in official state legislature programmes.
Last Updated : 09 September 2025, 21:02 IST
Basavaraj Horatti

Basavaraj Horatti

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Published 09 September 2025, 21:02 IST
KarnatakaU T KhaderBasavaraj HorattiIndia News

