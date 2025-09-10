Basavaraj Horatti writes to U T Khader over 'coordination issues' in planning events

<p>A rare and strongly worded exchange between Basavaraj Horatti, chairman of the Legislative Council, and Assembly Speaker U T Khader has been reported over concerns about communication and coordination in planning official legislative programmes.</p>.<p>In a letter dated September 8, Horatti expressed deep disappointment at ‘being repeatedly sidelined by the Speaker’ in official state legislature programmes.</p>.<p>He stressed the democratic principle that the Legislative Council and Assembly were two sides of the same coin and must work harmoniously.</p>.<p>However, Horatti lamented that decisions about official programmes were made ‘unilaterally by the Speaker without consulting or informing him’. He cited examples such as the recent book fair at Vidhana Soudha, installation of laser lights on Vidhana Soudha building and the upcoming 11th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region <br>Conference.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He said these events were planned without asking for his opinion and that he only found out about them through news reports.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Horatti said this exclusion caused embarrassment during his interactions with dignitaries from other states, especially regarding the 11th CPA conference.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He expressed displeasure upon learning from external sources that the Speaker had planned a 21-day foreign tour of legislators to attend the Commonwealth Conference in Barbados without consulting him (Horatti).</p>.Ullal CMC to conduct drone survey on encroachment of Rajakaluve: U T Khader.<p class="bodytext">This, the Council chairman’s letter said, made him feel ‘powerless’ over official study tours. He demanded that these ‘mistakes’ should not happen again.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Responding to these allegations, Khader, in a detailed letter dated September 9 to the Council chairman, ‘fully agreed that the Council and Assembly were two sides of the same coin in democracy’.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He emphasised that programmes run through ministry offices should follow a shared vision, which is his top priority.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Khader clarified four key points. The book fair at Vidhana Soudha was the first in the state legislature’s history, held between February and March, with its outline shared in advance with Horatti’s office.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Speaker and the Chairman jointly presided over the opening, which was inaugurated by the chief minister and widely appreciated. The Governor also attended and expressed satisfaction, which was witnessed by Horatti himself.</p>.<p class="bodytext">On the laser lights at Vidhana Soudha, Khader’s letter said similar lights were installed at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The project was completed with the co-operation of the government and the Public Works Department, making it a joint initiative, it said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">On the 11th CPA India Region Conference, Khader said both he and Horatti agreed to host the event after a Lok Sabha Secretariat request, with both jointly inviting delegates and coordinating details through the Lok Sabha Secretariat and legislative secretariat staff.</p>.<p class="bodytext">For the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Barbados, both had agreed on Horatti’s participation as a representative and Khader’s attendance as observer. Khader’s secretary prepared the itinerary, and relevant officers briefed Horatti and his team.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In closing, the Speaker affirmed that he regularly keeps Horatti informed and consults him to ensure collaborative management of legislative programmes.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He welcomed the Council chairman’s letter positively and hoped future issues would be resolved through discussion and coordination.</p>