Hot spell scorches Eid sales in Karnataka: Only low-quality sheep, goat in market    

Bengaluru: This Eid-ul-Fitr is proving less joyous than anticipated for sheep and goat farmers.
Extreme weather conditions and water scarcity have taken a toll on the quality of livestock this year, leading to sluggish demand for sheep and goats, and mutton.
Lokesh Gowda, President of the Karnataka State Sheep and Goat Farmers Federation, blames the ongoing heatwave and water shortage for a drastic decline in the weight and quality of goats. He reports an 80 per cent plunge in sales as a result.
"The price of mutton last year was Rs 600 per kilogram. This year, we're selling it at Rs 800 per kilo,” Lokesh said.
“In addition, Bandur Mutton, a popular variety, is being sold at Rs 1,000 per kg. The goat population has severely declined due to fodder shortage caused by extreme temperatures and drought. The goat mortality rate has also been high because these animals are not able to eat properly, resulting in extreme weight loss," he explained.
He said the goat population in the state has fallen "alarmingly" from 75 lakh in 2022 to 65 lakh in 2024. Wholesale goat and sheep traders echoed these concerns, citing the prevailing weather conditions as a major factor behind the decline in animal quality.
Vijay Kumar, owner of VK Goats and Sheep, said that the prices of live goats have increased by Rs 2,000 compared to last year. "Earlier, the stock would be over a day or two before Eid. However, this time, we've sold only 60 goats in the last two days."
At the Central Mutton Market on Tannery Road, retailers sold sheep between Rs 7,000 and Rs 20,000 depending on their weight.
Surya Babu, a seller there, explained: “Sheep are priced between Rs 7,000 and Rs 20,000 depending on weight, but this year, they are weaker and have less muscle mass compared to the previous years.”
Dr Amrita Sahadevan, a veterinarian at Vegging Tail Pet Care, said keeping livestock well hydrated and adequately nourished during extreme weather is critical. “Goats may be considered sturdy, but they develop heat stroke in high temperatures. Their appetite also drops during unhealthy weather conditions,” she said.
(Published 10 April 2024, 22:22 IST)