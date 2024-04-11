Hot spell scorches Eid sales in Karnataka: Only low-quality sheep, goat in market    

Bengaluru: This Eid-ul-Fitr is proving less joyous than anticipated for sheep and goat farmers.

Extreme weather conditions and water scarcity have taken a toll on the quality of livestock this year, leading to sluggish demand for sheep and goats, and mutton.

Lokesh Gowda, President of the Karnataka State Sheep and Goat Farmers Federation, blames the ongoing heatwave and water shortage for a drastic decline in the weight and quality of goats. He reports an 80 per cent plunge in sales as a result.