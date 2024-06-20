Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Hotel building collapses in Gonikoppa in Kodagu; nine people rescued

Two of them have been hospitalised while the search for two more people is on. A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is involved in the rescue operation.
Ashwani Kumar N K R
Last Updated : 20 June 2024, 12:20 IST
Last Updated : 20 June 2024, 12:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Madikeri: Nine people have been rescued from the debris of Ambur Biriyani hotel which collapsed in Gonikoppa in Ponnampet taluk of Kodagu on Thursday.

Two of them have been hospitalised while the search for two more people is on. A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is involved in the rescue operation.

Among the rescued are hotel owner Tirumurugan, his wife Alamelu, son Narayana and worker Malinga. A person called Madhu who had come to have meals at the hotel, has suffered a leg fracture and has been admitted to Gonikoppa hospital.

Another person has suffered a head injury and has been shifted to a hospital in Mysuru.

The owner stated that as the building was collapsing, most of the people managed to run out of the hotel and those who were trapped were rescued.

However, the local people have suspected that there might be two more people under the debris. Therefore, the rescue operations will continue, the police said.

Gonikoppa-Mysuru road has been temporarily closed to ease the rescue work.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 June 2024, 12:20 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaBuilding CollapseGonikoppa

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT