Hotel building collapses in Gonikoppa in Kodagu; nine people rescued

Among the rescued are hotel owner Tirumurugan, his wife Alamelu, son Narayana and worker Malinga. A person called Madhu who had come to have meals at the hotel, has suffered a leg fracture and has been admitted to Gonikoppa hospital.

Another person has suffered a head injury and has been shifted to a hospital in Mysuru.

The owner stated that as the building was collapsing, most of the people managed to run out of the hotel and those who were trapped were rescued.

However, the local people have suspected that there might be two more people under the debris. Therefore, the rescue operations will continue, the police said.

Gonikoppa-Mysuru road has been temporarily closed to ease the rescue work.