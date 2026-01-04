<p>Bengaluru: Leader of Opposition R Ashoka on Saturday visited the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited and urged the officials to give houses to close to 65,000 applicants on priority.</p>.<p>Alleging that the residents evicted from Kogilu were not from Karnataka, he said that the applicants from Karnataka should be given priority. </p>.<p>“About 7,000 houses have been built under various schemes in the corporation. Another 10,000 houses are under construction. An 80-year-old woman has paid the full amount, but she has not yet been given a house. For the past four months, she has been made to run around, and that house still lacks drinking water and an electricity connection,” he charged. </p>.<p>“Similarly, thousands of Kannadigas have applied and are waiting for houses. But the Congress government is giving houses to Bangla residents at Kogilu Cross,” he alleged.</p>.<p>He added that the BJP will protest against the government’s decision on January 5. He also noted that close to 13,000 people had lost their homes due to floods and they have not been given houses. </p>.<p>“MLAs from North Karnataka are coming here and asking for houses on behalf of flood victims. If officials violate rules, they themselves will become scapegoats. Therefore, genealogy should be made mandatory when giving houses,” he said.</p>