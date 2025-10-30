CM @siddaramaiah avare,



How long will Karnataka tolerate a Chief Minister who behaves like Wayanad’s District Collector and Fund Raiser.



✔️You signed off ₹10 crore of Karnataka taxpayers’ money to Wayanad at lightning speed.



✔️You gave away ₹15 lakhs to the family of a man… pic.twitter.com/rcVEl4nElj