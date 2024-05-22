‘Humiliated’ by teacher, student ends life in Udupi

A 16-year-old boy allegedly ended his life by suicide after the headteacher of his school, where he had gone to collect his TC after completing SSLC, reportedly humiliated him.
According to the police, the deceased is identified as Nithin, a resident of Shiroor in Byndoor. On May 18, Nithin had gone to government high school to collect his TC in order to pursue further education.
However, Nithin’s request for the TC was not only turned down, but he was also “insulted” by the school’s headteacher. On May 20, Nithin informed his father, Nagaraj, about visiting the school to collect the TC. However, between 12 noon and 12.30 pm, when nobody was at home, he hanged himself to death.
In the death note, Nithin has accused the headteacher of insulting him and of not issuing the TC. Dejected, he decided to end his life. A case was registered by Byndoor police under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of IPC.
The family members of Nithin staged a protest in front of Byndoor police station on Tuesday and demanded the arrest of those responsible for the suicide.
Published 21 May 2024, 22:31 IST