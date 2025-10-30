<p>Chikkamagaluru: MLC <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/c-t-ravi">C T Ravi</a> has claimed that some people morphed his video to make it appear that he has insulted Savita Samaja, and stated that he is aware of the persons who have done the same.</p><p>Speaking to the mediaperons, he said that the video has been misused by Congress leaders which shows their mentality.</p>.<p>"People from Savita Samaja are my friends. I have never behaved in a silly way in my public life of 40 years. I am a staunch Hindu activist. I do not discriminate against people", he said.</p><p>He alleged that his video was morphed to provoke Savita community. </p><p>I have expressed my concern about the doctored and viral video. Savita community should not get carried away, he said and demanded an examination of the video.</p>