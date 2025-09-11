<p>Chikkamagaluru: BJP leader C T Ravi who was booked for allegedly making inflammatory remarks during the mass Ganesha idol immersion programme said he stands by his statements. <br><br>"There is a Supreme Court order saying microphones cannot be used between 10 pm to 6 am. On the base of this verdict, let the police file suo-motu case to prove the real worth of their 'khaki', he told mediapersons here on Thursday.</p><p>According to the police, Ravi allegedly made provocative remarks against minority community. Based on the complaint from a police officer, Maddur police had registered a case against the BJP MLC. </p>.Karnataka BJP leader C T Ravi booked for 'inflammatory' comments at Ganesha immersion event in Maddur.<p><br>"I had said in Maddur that one cann't simply withstand the act of stone throwing and hurling petrol bombs any more. I had said "There is always a reaction to an action. Love begets love and stone begets stone" and I still stand by my statement. </p><p>There are some people who claim themselves as Hindus in the land of Shiva and Allah. They erase their 'naama' on their forehead and perform 'Namaz'. I'm not from that category. My blood is Hindu blood and not adulterated one, " he added.</p>