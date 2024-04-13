I-T raid on Bidar DCC Bank headed by minister's brother

Bidar: The Income Tax Department officials raided the Bidar District Central Cooperative (DCC) Bank, headed by Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre’s brother Amarkumar Khandre, in the city on Friday.
A team of 15 officials, including those from Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Telangana, is checking the documents by locking the main doors of the bank. They have also seized the mobile phones of the bank officials and personnel. Police security has been beefed up at the entrance.
It is learnt that the Income Tax Department’s raid comes in the wake of bank lending loans in the election time as Khandre’s son Sagar Khandre is contesting the polls on a Congress
ticket.
Amarkumar Khandre was elected as the bank’s chairman in the election held last October. He had supported the faction opposing Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba then. The Congress leaders have charged that the Income Tax raid comes in this backdrop.
Meanwhile, SP Channabasavanna said that Income Tax department has raided the bank. and police security has been provided following a request by the Department. “We don’t know what’s going on inside,” he
added.
(Published 13 April 2024, 01:11 IST)