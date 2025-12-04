<p>Russian President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vladimir-putin">Vladimir Putin</a> landed in New Delhi on Thursday to hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>. PM Modi, who was at the airport to receive the Russian President, welcomed him warmly with a handshake and a hug.</p><p>Modi reached at the Delhi airport to receive Putin for the Russian leader's two-day visit. They are set to discuss bilateral trade, defense, and exploring cooperation. </p>.<p>Putin will attend a dinner hosted by Modi on the night of his landing, and part in the 23rd India-Russia Summit on December 5.</p><p>This is the Russian President's first visit to Indian in four years, and is likely to see increase sales of Russian oil, missile systems and fighter jets, and hold strategic agreements beyond defence equipment and energy </p>