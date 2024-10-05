Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Illegal sand mining: 23 boats seized in Karnataka's Mangaluru

The boats have been parked at Adyar Katte, closer to the police station. Further investigation is on.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 09:55 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2024, 09:55 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimeMangaluruillegal sand mining

Follow us on :

Follow Us