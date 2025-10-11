Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'I'm in no hurry, I know what my destiny is': D K Shivakumar on reports about his CM claims

Amid talks about CM change, Siddaramaiah has constantly reiterated that he will complete a full five years term.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 08:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2025, 08:32 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsD K Shivakumarchief minister

Follow us on :

Follow Us