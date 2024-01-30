In a historical first, elephant Tulabhara to be held in Hubballi on February 1

In a first, Shirahatti Fakireshwar Mutt in Hubballi has come up with a special traditional weighing machine (Tulabhara), which will weigh in the mutt elephant Champika carrying howdah and the Mutt's main pontiff on one side and Rs 10 coins on the other side.

To mark the 75th birthday of Shirahatti Fakireshwar Mutt pontiff Fakira Siddaram Swami, a year long Bhavaikyata Ratha Yatra has been organised by the mutt. It is also the 60th anniversary of the Mutt since it was established, and this occasion will be marked with a jumbo Tulabhara (weighing machine). The Tulabhara will weigh Mutt elephant Champika carrying 200 kg teak wood howdah and Mutt pontiff Fakira Siddaram Swami.

Shirahatti Mutt junior seer Fakira Dingaleshwar Swami, who organised the entire programme, said that the elephant, howdah and pontiff— combined will weigh about 5,555 kg and coins totaling this weight have already been collected from the banks and devotees. The coins gathered by the Mutt amount to Rs 73.40 lakh— and this sum will be directed towards the education of poor children.

Team SRV Group of Industries CEO Shyam Kolhar said, "They have deployed 60 persons for twenty days to design and manufacture the around 16 tonnes of traditional weighing machines. They did a lot of homework to design, manufacture and erect the machine at Nehru Ground."

On February 1, a grand Ambari Utsav of the Chamika elephant carrying howdah and silver idol of the pontiff will be carried out in the city escorted with four other elephants, five horses and two camels and hundreds of devotees. The procession will start from Moorusavir Mutt and go through Dajiban Peth, Kittur Chennamma Circle and conclude at Nehru Ground.