In greenhouse boom, more farmers go for shielded growing in Karnataka

Bengaluru: As climatic conditions grow increasingly unpredictable leading to crop loss, more and more farmers in and around Bengaluru are drawn to the idea of cultivating crops within greenhouses or polyhouses.
According to data accessed by DH, the area under cultivation using greenhouses sponsored partly by the government under the National Horticulture Mission (NHM) has shot up by nearly 300% in Bangalore Urban district between 2021-22 and 2023-24.
The horticulture department sweetens the deal by providing almost 50% subsidy on the installation of greenhouses under the NHM, and farmers in Bengaluru Urban are the biggest beneficiaries in the state.
Data showed that in 2021-22, only 5.2 hectares of land in Bengaluru Urban district was chosen under the subsidy programme and this increased to 18.96 hectares by 2023-24, indicating that the number of farmers showing interest towards such agricultural practices has increased significantly.
Though only a few types of crops can be grown in these greenhouses, horticulture officials said that the yield could increase by three or four times by using such practices. This has attracted more farmers.
"Mostly flowers such as carnation, rose, anthurium and gerbera are grown in these greenhouses. However, many of them have also shifted to vegetables such as capsicum, tomato and cucumber. Since the crop is protected from diseases and grows in a regulated environment, the yield goes up by three or four times,” said Srinivas Reddy, the official in charge of the greenhouse scheme under the NHM.
Cultivation in greenhouses protects the crops from climate vagaries such as heavy rainfall and high temperatures. While setting up a greenhouse across one acre of land could cost close to Rs 30 lakh, with the subsidy, farmers may have to shell out at least Rs 15 lakh.
"Crop losses are generally high when there is heavy rainfall or when diseases spread. However, when grown in a greenhouse, both the climate vagaries and disease spread are controlled. Though it takes a huge investment, it is profitable," said Aravind TM, a farmer from Doddaballapura who has been growing flowers in a greenhouse since 2006.
Data also revealed that farmers in Bangalore Urban were the top beneficiaries of the NHM subsidy scheme for greenhouses. Officials attributed this to the proximity to the city.
"Usually, flowers are grown largely in areas around Bengaluru owing to the market in the city and ease of export. Also, Bengaluru weather is suitable for greenhouse cultivation and as a result, the beneficiaries are more in and around Bengaluru," a senior official from the horticulture department said.
Published 23 July 2024, 00:23 IST