Injured French tourist rescued in Hampi after two days

He sustained grievous injuries on his leg and became immobile. After lying at the spot for two days, he crawled to a nearby banana plantation where local farmers noticed him and informed the police.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 23:08 IST
