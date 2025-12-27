<p>Hosapete (Vijayanagar district): A French tourist who slipped and fell down from a hillock near ‘Ashtabhuja’ pond in Hampi, has been rescued after two days.</p>.<p>On the evening of December 24, Bruno Roger (52) attempted to climb the hillock but fell off into an isolated spot.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He sustained grievous injuries on his leg and became immobile. After lying at the spot for two days, he crawled to a nearby banana plantation where local farmers noticed him and informed the police. The police and the officials of the Archaeological Survey of India admitted the tourist to Koppal hospital.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Police said that Roger had come alone from France and was staying at a homestay in Kaddirampura. He is said to be out of danger.</p>