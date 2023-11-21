Internal fight in Congress has increased: Kateel

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP and BJP state former president Nalin Kumar Kateel alleged that internal fight in Congress has increased.
Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of a programme, he said there are factions in the Congress led by Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar and Jarkiholi team.
Further, there is a demand for a CM post from junior Kharge. Congress is divided. There is a "Hasta Operation" inside Congress. In a few days, 30 to 40 MLAs will come out of the party, he predicted.
Fearing over the same, Congress leaders are claiming that BJP leaders will join the Congress to mislead the people. None from BJP will join Congress, he asserted.
Stating that there will be a big change in Congress after the Belagavi session Kateel said that there is a demand for Dalit CM.
The government might collapse as Priyank Kharge, D K Shivakumar and others are behind the CM post.
The state government has failed to take off and development works have come to a standstill.
Law and order situation has deteriorated. More than 300 farmers have ended their lives by suicide in the last four months. Quadruple murder took place in broad daylight in Udupi. The government has failed to tackle the drought situation.
Further, he said anti -national forces have sprung up in the state. Works are being carried out in the state with the funds released by the Modi government.
The state government has failed to release a single paise, he said. "It is one of the corrupt government.
The government has no funds to release the salaries of the officials. Wait and watch for three to four months for all the happenings," he said.