Internal fight in Congress has increased: Kateel

Stating that there will be a big change in Congress after the Belagavi session Kateel said that there is a demand for Dalit CM.

The government might collapse as Priyank Kharge, D K Shivakumar and others are behind the CM post.

The state government has failed to take off and development works have come to a standstill.

Law and order situation has deteriorated. More than 300 farmers have ended their lives by suicide in the last four months. Quadruple murder took place in broad daylight in Udupi. The government has failed to tackle the drought situation.

Further, he said anti -national forces have sprung up in the state. Works are being carried out in the state with the funds released by the Modi government.

The state government has failed to release a single paise, he said. "It is one of the corrupt government.

The government has no funds to release the salaries of the officials. Wait and watch for three to four months for all the happenings," he said.