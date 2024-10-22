Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Internal quota: Congress leaders prefer to wait for Centre's empirical data

The SC (Right), Banjara and Bhovi caste group leaders also said the state government must resolve confusion over issuance of caste certificates to SCs such as Adi Karnataka and Adi Dravida.
harath Joshi
Bharath Joshi
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 02:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2024, 02:49 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressQuotaKarntaka Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us