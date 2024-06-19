Internal SIT formed for investigation

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police have set up an internal Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder of Renukaswamy.
Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda, said that the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), west division, S Girish, is supervising the investigations, and Vijayanagar Assistant Commissioner of Police, Chandan, has been named as the chief investigating officer. The SIT consists of inspectors, sub-inspectors, and constables.
He said this while addressing a press conference at the commissioner’s office on Infantry Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
Dayananda stressed that since the case is a very sensitive and has many angles to it, a team has been set up to conduct a thorough probe.
The top cop applauded the unbiased approach of his officers while investigating the case. “Our investigators have acted swiftly by launching a thorough probe. They have worked in an unbiased way,” Dayananda said, adding that even the slightest of negligence would have made the case problematic.
