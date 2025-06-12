Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Int'l Day Against Child Labour: 3 kids rescued from child labour every 2 days since 2021 in Karnataka

The numbers have significantly improved when compared to the 2016-20 period, when 912 children had been rescued.
Sujay B M
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 22:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2025, 22:07 IST
Karnataka NewsChild labour

Follow us on :

Follow Us