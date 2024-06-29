It's Congress high command and not seers who will decide Karnataka's CM, DyCM: Laxman Savadi

Belagavi: Former Karnataka deputy chief minister and Athani MLA Laxman Savadi said that its not seers who will decide as to who should be chief minister and deputy chief minister, but Congress high command who will take decisions in this regard.

A Vokkaliga seer had demanded that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar be made CM and a Srishail seer demanded that a Veershaiva Lingayat be considered for posts of chief minister and deputy chief minister if Congress was contemplating change.

Savadi told reporters at Athani town that it was BJP leaders who were spreading word about leadership changes in the state as they are unable to digest the good governance of Congress, and that there were no such developments in the ruling party.

"It's not (for) the seers to decide on who should be chief minister and deputy chief minister. Congress has it's high command to take decisions in this regard," he stated.