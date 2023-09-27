Janata Darshan ruckus: MP Muniswamy to move privilege motion against Kolar SP

BJP Lok Sabha member S Muniswamy said on Tuesday that he would submit an application to the Lok Sabha speaker for moving a privilege motion against the Kolar district superintendent of police (SP) M Narayana with regard to Monday's incident at the Janata Darshan.
Muniswamy said being an MP, he was not allowed to take part in the programme and it was a violation of protocol. The MP said he would complain to the governor also in this regard.
He told reporters here, "The SP is behaving like a Congress agent. MLA S N Narayanaswamy abused me in foul language, but was allowed to go scot-free. But I was forcibly moved out. The government should take action against the SP as well as the MLA".
Muniswamy said the intention of the Congress was to humiliate him as he was a Dalit MP.
He demanded that the case of land grabbing registered against farmers in Srinivaspur should be withdrawn and action taken against the real land grabbers.
Earlier, BJP leaders took out a march in the city in protest against the SP and the MLA. They submitted a memo to additional DC Shankar Vanikyal.